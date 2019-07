1946 - 2019

Shirley Marie Manor, 73, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Pekin, passed away on July 19, 2019.

She was born April 11, 1946, in Pekin.

Survivors include husband George Manor of from Vero Beach; two daughters; two grandchildren; and a brother residing in Pekin.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.