1940 - 2019

Joseph “Joe “Daniel Bennett, 78, of Pekin, passed away at 1 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.

Born September 17, 1940 in Congerville to Joseph R. and Dorothy M. (Hayes) Bennett, he married Judith L. Knackmuhs on May 30, 1959 in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons, John (Sandra) Bennett of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and Jamie (Vickie) Bennett and Jay “Tony” (Sherry) Bennett, both of Pekin; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one brother, Thomas (Linda) Bennett of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Bennett and three sisters, Jacquelyn Meyers and Patricia and Mary Jane Bennett.

Joe moved to South Pekin and graduated from Pekin Community High School.

Starting in 1955, Joe’s career over the years included bar tending at the Derby Inn in Pekin, Corn Products and Laborers’ Local 231. Joe also worked at Pekin Community High School as a custodian for 21 years, retiring in 1999.

A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Joe had set a great example for his family with his outstanding work ethic. He was known by many as a great ‘wheeler and dealer,” who enjoyed tinkering.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.

