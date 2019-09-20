Donna L. Kershner, 77, of the Benicia/Vallejo, Calif. area, formerly of South Pekin, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, 2019, in a California hospital.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1942, in South Pekin and had lived in the Benicia/Vallejo, Calif. area since the mid 1970s. She did mostly clerical work her entire career, many of those years in San Francisco.

Donna loved square dancing, knitting blankets for family and friends, painting, reading and was a huge fan of Johnny Cash.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Nita) Brodie, Jeanne Marie Fitzgerald and Kathryn Ann Hennessey; her sister-in-law, Norah Berchtold; and grandchildren, Ryan Hennessey, Crystal Wilson, and Zara and Kara Brodie.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 W. Second St., Benicia, Calif., followed by burial in Benicia City Cemetery in Benicia.

Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.