PEKIN — Mary Jane Draves, 105, of Pekin passed away at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.

Born March 28, 1914, in Rock Island, IL, to Axel T. and Beryl (Willhite) Nielsen, she married Kenneth Draves on December 10, 1938, in Rock Island. He died March 16, 1973, in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Richard Draves; one great-grandson; two brothers, Noda and Richard Nielsen; and one niece, Betty Collins.

Surviving are one daughter, Jane (Steven) Heberer of Pekin; four grandchildren, Steven (Christi) Heberer of Mesa, Arizona, Nicole (Kyle) Gorden of Pekin, Theresa (Mickey) Haynes and Mary Anne (Cullen) Goldman, both of Harrison, Arkansas; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Linda Draves of Harrison, Arkansas. She is also survived by one niece, Wanda Sellers of Milan, and one nephew, Axel (Dianne) Nielsen of Matherville.

Mary had worked at Pekin Hospital Gift Shop for 14 years, retiring in 1994.

An avid reader, Mary served as a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and gardening. Her greatest joy was cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed having a Bud Light and chocolate pudding every day.

Mary was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin.

Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Dwight Winnett will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.

