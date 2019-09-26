PEKIN — William Arthur Gordon Jr., 91, of Pekin passed away and crossed the River of Jordan at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Serenity Assisted Living & Memory Care in East Peoria.

Born Nov. 7, 1927, in Randolph to William A. and Dora E. (Howard) Gordon Sr., he married Estella Rawlings on June 11, 1949, in Bloomington. Bill was received into heaven with open arms and was reunited with his wife of 65 years; his parents; two sons, James Michael Gordon and Louis Ray Gordon; one grandson, Craig H. Rudolf; three brothers; and four sisters.

Surviving are four grandchildren, Marc A. Rudolf of Calif., Jamie Leigh Gordon of Corpus Christi, Texas, Matt (Carrie) King of Farmington and Jennifer (Daryl) Selock of Elk Grove Village and seven great-grandchildren, Candace Rudolf, Logan J. Gordon, Aric L. Gordon, Emery King, Emmit King, Owen Selock and Nolan Selock. He also leaves two daughters-in-law, Susan Gordon of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Judy Gordon of Pekin; his nieces and nephews, Drucie Hibbens, Roger Rawlings, Bill Rawlings, Dave Rawlings, Kurt Slusher, Louise Hoffman and Larry Hoffman, both who lovingly oversaw to his care; along with a multitude of other family and friends who will always remember him fondly.

A World War II veteran, Bill attained the rank of Corporal and served in the Army Air Force.

Bill, as he was affectionately known, was diligent in helping others no matter the need, loved the Lord with his whole heart, honored and cherished his family and friends, and proudly gave his blood, sweat and tears for 35 years at Caterpillar, Inc., where most of his co-workers became not only lifelong friends, but family. Bill was from a generation of men that were taught to hold your head high even in the darkest of times and if you put your heart and soul into all you do; success is yours. He taught these ideals along with many other wisdom tidbits to family, friends and to those who were blessed to hear the wisdom of a man who often just sat back and listened.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Matt Mueller will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Air Force and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2110 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria, IL 61614.

