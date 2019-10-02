GREEN VALLEY — Virginia Lillian Urish, 97, of Green Valley passed away at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

Born November 1, 1921, in Green Valley to Rudolph L. and Irene C. (Hoerr) Friedrich, she married L.W. “Pete” Urish on April 6, 1941, in Green Valley. He died December 2, 1971, in Green Valley. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Glenn Friedrich and one sister, Bernice Urish.

Surviving are three sons, Dennis L. (Betty) Urish of Pekin, Albert “Bert” F. Urish and Gary G. (Carol) Urish, both of Green Valley; one daughter, Donna L. (Gary) Hilst of Green Valley; 10 grandchildren, Cherise, Andrea, Wendy, Brian, Kimberly, Danielle, Tristan, Clint, April, Aaron; and many great-grandchildren.

Virginia retired in 1986, after a 20-year career from the United States Postal Service, where she last served as Postmaster at Green Valley.

A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Virginia enjoyed playing cards, cooking, baking and dancing.

Virginia was a long-time member of St. John’s (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley. The Rev. Chris Samson and DCE William Kruger will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Green Valley Cemetery in Green Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Phil Rossi, nurses and the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13443 Townline Road, Green Valley, IL 61534.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.