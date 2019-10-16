Judith "Judy" W. Green, 92, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Morton, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers Florida.

Judy was born on January 24, 1927, in Indiana to Eva and Wendell Woodmansee. She married Richard (Dick) V. Green on June 20, 1948. They were married for 71 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dick; daughter, Cynthia (Brett) Reno of Estero, FL; daughter, Brenda Green of Bloomington, IL; son, Bradley (Shelia) Green of Fort Myers Beach, FL;, 4 grandchildren, Linden, Chad, Lindsay and Adam; and 2 great-grandchildren, Julia and Graham.

Judy previously taught Spanish in Green Valley at Green Valley High School. She was an active member in the Green Valley Methodist Church. After leaving teaching, she joined Home Interiors and Gifts while living with Dick in Groveland. They were active in the First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Judy and Dick later retired, dividing their time between their home in Morton and their home in Fort Myers, and most recently, full time in Fort Myers.

At Judy’s request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to Richard Green, 7820 Fanning Court, Apt 201, Fort Myers, FL 33907.

Memorial donations may be made to Development Department, Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or online at https://www.hopehcs.org/donate/

The family would like to thank Fort Myers Hope Hospice for their wonderful loving care of Judy in her final days.