Marty A. Heinrich, age 55, of Creve Coeur passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 5:20 p.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a short illness.

He was born Oct. 11, 1964, in Peoria to Ronald and Ruth (Hittle) Heinrich. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother of Pekin; the love of his life, Trenia Corp of Creve Coeur, three children, Lillian (Robert McCool) Hutchinson of Pekin, Leonard (Toni) Hutchinson of Pekin, Lyle (Jyl) Hutchinson of Kaukauna, WI; one granddaughter, Kyleigh Hutchinson of Pekin; two grandsons, Chance Eckhardt and Mick McLaughlin, both of Pekin; and three brothers, Scott (Chris) Walker of Sunnyland, Eugene Heinrich of Vermont, and Tim (Judy) Heinrich of Pekin.

Marty was an all-around handyman all his life.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

