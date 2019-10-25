PEKIN — Richard “Dick” Elmer Crum, 89, of Pekin passed away at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.

Born December 24, 1929, in Peoria to William M. and Louise A. (Young) Crum, he married Vivian Joan Hawk on February 16, 195,1 in Pekin. She died November 7, 2015, in Pekin. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marvin and William Crum and infant brother, Robert Crum and son-in-law, Michael Delahunt.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane (John) Vogel and Carole (Mark VonDerHeide) Delahunt, both of Pekin; two sons, Richard A. (Karen) Crum of South Carolina and Robert A. (Cherie Turner) Crum of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Pekin Moose Family Center #916.

Dick worked for the United States Postal Service in Pekin for 37 years and retired serving as the Assistant Post Master in 1988.

A loving and devoted family man, Dick enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Cardinal fan!

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601, and Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

