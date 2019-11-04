TREMONT - Loretta “Lori” Blair, 74, of Tremont, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with all of her family at her bedside. She was able to remain in her home throughout her time of living with ALS.

Lori was born August 29, 1945, in Dixon, IL, to Clifford and Kathryn Bell Waite Schick. She married Hobart Don Blair II on December 10, 1966, in Dixon, and he survives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is also survived by three daughters, Mary (Kevin) Brunner of Naga City, Philippines, Kathy (Mark) Hoving of Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, and Amy Blair of Chiang Mai Thailand; three grandsons, Micah, Levi, and Andrew Hoving; one brother, Rex (Jan) Schick of Columbiana, OH; and one sister, Beverly (Tom) Weed of Pekin.

Lori earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1967 from Manchester College in Indiana where she also met Don. She went on then to teach four years in Chicago and Wilmette Public Schools while Don was in medical school, after which she retired from teaching and spent the rest of her life as a mother and homemaker.

In addition to keeping the home and supporting her husband in his career, she loved to cook, garden, do crafts, participate in and lead Bible studies, mentor young ladies, and sew. She made a lot of the girls’ clothes and numerous quilts. She was a great listener and encourager. Many friends have testified to the effect she had on their lives through her friendship, mentoring, and Bible studies.

She was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont, the Pekin Quilt Group and the Hands All Around Quilt Guild in Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont. Don Stuber will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist World Mission (baptistworldmission.org), Wycliffe Bible Translators (Wycliffe.org/donate), or the mission’s program at Northfield Christian Fellowship.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.