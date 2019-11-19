Karen Sue Danner, 74, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Proctor Hospital, Peoria.

Karen was born on August 21, 1945, in Canton, IL, to A.E. “Jack” and T. “Maxine” (Snowden) Walters. She married Allan “Mike” Danner in 1968.

Surviving are her husband; son, Adam (Jing) Danner of Chillicothe; grandson, Haung Danner of Chillicothe; and her sister, Elizabeth “Kay” (Virg) McElfresh of Florida. Also surviving are two nephews, Brian and Darin McElfresh, three great nephews, and one great niece.

Karen graduated from V.I.T. High School in Table Grove, IL before attending Western Illinois University in Macomb, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master of Science in Education.

She taught Jr. High English in Princeville for around 10 years. She student taught at Trewyn and also taught at I.C.C. and Beverly Manor. Later she worked for the Chillicothe Times Bulletin for 22 years and worked as the Chillicothe Township Tax collector. She was active in the local community and beyond, involved with numerous committees, organizations, programs and events.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Karen’s online memorial website may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.