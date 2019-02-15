I am very pleased that a bill, HR-693, Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST), has been re-introduced into Congress and would end the cruel practice of horse soring. This bill had overwhelming bipartisan support in the last Congress, but it did not pass. I am hopeful that it will be successful this time.

Soring is the practice of intentionally inflicting pain on the hooves and legs of Tennessee walking horses and related breeds — using caustic chemicals, cutting, etc. — to force them to perform a high-stepping gait (known as the “Big Lick”) to gain unfair advantage at horse shows.

HR-693 will amend the Horse Protection Act to eliminate the walking horse industry system of self-policing (i.e., “the fox guarding the hen house”) and put the USDA in charge of licensing, training and oversight of all inspectors. It will also ban the use of devices that are used for the soring process and strengthen penalties for violations.

Please call Rep. Darin LaHood and urge him to co-sponsor the PAST Act, and do everything he can to ensure its passage.

Kathy Fischer,

District Leader Volunteer, Humane Society

Macomb