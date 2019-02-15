The Leonard Pitts article in the Journal Star on Jan. 24, 2019, is full of false information. The media obsessed video of the Native American speaks for itself.

I've seen the video and Nathan Phillips is the one doing the taunting. Phillips is a leftist activist that served in the military (Marines) from 1972-1976. He did not serve in Vietnam as Pitts states in his article. Something that Pitts left out of the article is that Phillips went AWOL three times while serving in the Marine Corps. Nice role model there for veterans that served honorably.

Then we have a Forum letter from Wes Sedrel on Jan. 22, 2019 saying Fox News is not comparable to CNN and MSNBC. The last time I saw any information on what were the top two watched news stations in the world, the BBC and Fox News were the top two. CNN was a distant third and MSNBC came in a distant fifth. The only time I've seen either CNN or MSNBC retract a story is when they really get egg on their face.

Neither of those stations retracted the Buzzfeed story that the special council stated was not totally accurate. As far as MSNBC goes, there is so much hatred on that station toward President Trump it's a wonder they can even tell what the real news is.

I have watched both of those stations in the past but they totally went to the far left side after Trump won the presidency. Shame on you Journal Star for not vetting what you print. If you want to print the news, get it right and leave the falsehoods out. If I want fake news all I have to do is turn on CNN and MSNBC.

Rich Brown

Peoria