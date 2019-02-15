This is a response to Charles Emig's Forum letter from Feb. 9, 2019.

“Forty years ago male doctors … went to work.” Still do. Women doctors, too, alongside an unreasonable lack of trust, though studies show female doctors have lower mortality rates.

You’re right; women continue to join the workforce. Misinformed, you claimed that women are "taking" jobs from men. Women workers apply to, interview for and are deemed most suitable for jobs by hiring managers. We even go to college! Additionally, men’s pay-grades increase with more women workers, not industry specific. In other words, more women employees means bigger paychecks for men.

Male superintendents don’t issue snow days? Many schools can't be cancelled unless the temperature drops below negative 20. In the recent polar vortex, to which you refer, 21 adults died. "It was called dress warm." These 21 deceased were dressed warm. Kids, being smaller, are more at risk in such weather, no matter their attire. The superintendents who closed school during the negative 50 windchill did so for the children’s safety; not because they were too weak/lazy to show up. Additionally, most of the superintendents in central Illinois are male.

"Women want to stay home when it is too cold or too hot." As a working woman, I cannot fathom claiming the inability to work because of the temperature. Which employers do you speak of who let us feeble women stay home due to temperature? I’d like to meet them.

"At least our hard-working police officers and firefighters are still mostly males." We have women Marines, but please! Not women first-responders! If a woman firefighter saved you from raging flames, would you request to be tossed back in and rescued by someone with different sex organs? Probably not.

"When I worked in 40 below windchill, we were smart enough to dress warm." First, I’ll mention that such instances were few and far between, unless you were working in Russia. Second, biological instinct, or “being smart enough to dress warm,” hasn’t regressed. And as I said earlier, there are people who dressed warm and were still killed by this abnormal weather.

"The same people that could not go to work still went out shopping this week." The women you speak of probably couldn't work because their work was closed, as many employers were (for example, schools). Where were these women shopping? Places that employ women, who miraculously were working. Places like Kroger, where those lazy women were “out shopping" for groceries so that cavemen like you got fed.

Casey Goldman is a data engineer for Great American, a beekeeper and a coffee connoisseur. She lives in Pekin.