This may be the largest and most diverse group of candidates in terms of age, race and sex running for the five city of Peoria at-large City Council seats.

There are 14 candidates in the primary on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Ten candidates will make it past the primary to the April 2 general election, where five will be elected to four-year terms on the City Council.

It was a contentious and bloody budget process for the council in late 2018. Several city positions were eliminated to meet the 2019 budget. New fees were created to address city obligations to stormwater remediation and public safety pensions, concerns that should have been solved by city leaders years ago. So the job for the next generation of at-large City Council members will be difficult and require people with passion, experience and courage to make bold decisions that might not be popular.

The Journal Star spoke with 12 of the 14 candidates who accepted our invitation for a Facebook Live interview and podcast. The interviews can be found at pjstar.com/podcasts.

Before the interviews, we asked the candidates to come prepared with long-term potential answers for the city’s key concerns. To be successful, the City Council must be forward-thinking, focusing on growing revenue and jobs and bringing an increasing number of vacant properties back on the tax rolls. Taxpayers can no longer continue to take on more tax burden and fees.

Economic development and job creation must take precedence. Success there will mean less reliance on increasing property taxes and fees. Successful City Council candidates also have to address growing violence and racial strife and a need to improve diversity and acceptance across the board.

Four candidates show the most promise for looking toward the future: Andre Allen, Rita Ali, Zach Oyler and Sid Ruckriegel. Oyler and Ruckriegel are incumbents with the least seniority on the Council, with not quite two years and just over three years, respectively. Allen, Ali, Oyler and Ruckriegel have presented clear plans for addressing the city’s top concerns mentioned above. Each is creative and has proven themselves to be leaders in their professional life and in their community involvement and outreach.

Allen, a college administrator, works to bring people together to find a common ground. He also would add youth and diversity to the council.

Ali understands the city doesn’t have the money for some innovative projects and if it wants to try something new, it will have to look elsewhere, namely grants. She has demonstrated success in this area in her professional life at Illinois Central College.

Oyler, a Realtor, wants to focus on improvements in neighborhoods throughout the city. He also says the city must finally have a viable business plan for growing revenue.

Ruckriegel, a businessman, is realistic about city spending and has a primary goal of initial job growth through small businesses opportunities.

Beth Akeson and Beth Jensen are the two other incumbents in the race. They have showed some promise in seeking change and rustling the status quo.

Akeson continues to be one of the best-researched and prepared members recent councils have seen. But concerns persist about her work as a team player, and she’s been no stranger to controversies in person and on social media that have led to questions about her judgment.

Jensen considers herself a member of the minority on the council she’s sat on for the past five and a half years. Her achievements aren’t necessarily high-profile ones — changes to the rental registration ordinance and city development guidelines, a resolution against Islamophobia. She was arguably outflanked on the move to explore whether a buyout of the city waterworks was feasible — one of several big-issue topics she’s been on the losing side of on council votes. Some of her budget proposals in recent years were fresh ideas; others, like requiring vehicle registration stickers for Peoria drivers and exploring charging out-of-towners for responses to accidents, haven’t gone over well. In some instances, the problem has been lining up support before the idea hits the council floor — an area we hope she can improve if she’s re-elected.

Retired financial consultant John Kelly has essentially the same platform as he did in his unsuccessful campaign for the Council two years ago. City leaders should consider his notion of tax abatement for new capital investment in troubled areas, but Kelly could spend more time in those same areas hearing concerns from residents themselves.

Peter Kobak, a former member of the city’s Innovation Team, wears his many progressive passions on his sleeve. Some of his priorities are probably a little beyond what the council can achieve in the near term. His enthusiasm is infectious.

An independent contractor with experience in patent preparation, James Golden would look at problem-solving from a different, more thoughtful angle than anyone else in this field. On a very assertive council, he would need to step up to be heard.

Entrepreneur Branden Martin, musician Kevin Sibley and student Aaron Chess Jr. are devoted campaigners, but each needs work on honing the details in his proposals.

Candidates Janice Lindsay and Mary Hayes did not respond to our request for an interview.

Now it’s up to you, the voter, on where we go next. Please vote in the Feb. 26 primary.