She sits in her play chair in the middle of the living room rug, her five-month-old legs barely touching the floor. And bouncing.

Bouncing, bouncing, bouncing. Then she stops and looks around, wonder in her eyes.

Her little coverall pajama outfits feature jellyfish one day, lazy sloths the next, fawns the day after that. (Her mom never played with dolls when she was a kid, but she’s making up for lost time now.)

Surrounded by colorful toys built into and suspended from her play chair, the little girl has fascinating new discoveries at all points of the compass. She can even bop a green button and hear the William Tell Overture (more commonly known to her Grandpa as the theme from “The Lone Ranger”) over and over. And over.

That makes crazy old Gramps, lying on the floor next to her, yell, “Hi-Oh Silver, Away!” and she gives him a big, startled, two-tooth smile and giggle. Then we both laugh.

This is magical stuff. An old friend says being a grandpa is “the best job I ever had,” and I surely do agree. A guy just can’t get enough.

Meanwhile, on the big flat-screen TV up above the mantel, the breaking news is about some lunatic near Chicago who killed five people and injured five cops and a bunch of other folks, when he was fired from his factory job. They report that he’s not an “active shooter” anymore, which means he’s dead, too.

That interrupted the ongoing story of the Virginia governor who had some crazy pictures appear in a college yearbook 35 years ago, and who once darkened his face to do a Michael Jackson impersonation, complete with the “moon walk.” The big TV up above the mantel can’t get enough of that story.

Except they’ve stopped mentioning the revelation right before that yearbook stuff. The governor, a doctor, seemed to support a bill that would have extended a mom’s right to choose clear into the the FOURTH trimester. Everyday guys like Gramps – who think of the William Tell Overture as the theme from “The Lone Ranger” - have another word for that.

The governor talked about a “discussion” that would “ensue” after birth, and you have to wonder why some yearbook photo is more newsworthy than THAT.

Try not to think about that as you turn your attention back to your five-month-old granddaughter, down on the living room floor, who has re-discovered a pacifier with a little stuffed cow attached, that her mom and dad call “Delilah.” Their Yellow Lab comes over to sneak a lick, and the little girl holds up her arms to fend off her big sister’s tongue.

Meanwhile, back up on the TV over the mantel, the attention has turned to news from Congress, where some determined folks – some young, others not – want to shake things up plenty, with dreams of wholesale change. They’ve got a long list of wants, little concern over costs, and they like the idea of trains instead of planes, fewer cows and hamburgers, and rebuilding everything in sight.

We’re all supposed to agree, I guess.

And they sure like socialism – a system for folks who don’t like the big selection at Walmart. And the funny thing is that they want it here, even as that system has gone big-time belly up in Venezuela, where folks are desperate to get AWAY from the stuff some desperately WANT here. Honestly, you can’t make this stuff up.

I heard a guy on the radio say this the other day: “Socialism is easy to vote your way into, but you have to shoot your way out.”

There are two words for all this: Go figure. (And we haven’t even gotten to immigration.)

The little girl in the fawn pajamas, in the play chair on the living room rug, begins to wind down, and even her funny old Grandpa with the crazy mustache can’t hold her attention. Her eyes droop, and nap time has arrived.

Old Gramps is obviously biased, but he’s pretty ding-dong sure that little girl is perfect in every way.

Sadly, some things about the world she will inherit are also perfect:

Perfectly awful.

God help us. Please.

Contact Dave Simpson at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.