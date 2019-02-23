The letter by John McIlnay in the Feb. 8 Journal Star illustrates why Illinois has been and will be on a downward spiral. He claims after 40 years of supporting Republicans he became an independent. Yet he still voted for Darin LaHood! That shows no common sense. I voted for Darin when he first ran based on Ray LaHood (one of the few who received repeat votes from me). Then Darin said he fully supports Donald Trump. I conclude that Darin likes a liar, racist and people degrader. So, Darin has lost my vote forever.

Months ago a woman wrote that she did not like Bruce Rauner or JB Pritzker but would have to pick one for governor. There were two other people running for governor (I voted Green Party since Bruce failed my vote for him and JB thinks Rod Blagojevich and Mike Madigan are his best buddies). She showed no common sense.

Many Jim Nowlan newspaper columns ago, he asked “Who Ruined Illinois?”. My three choices are:

1. The voters of Illinois. Most show no common sense.

2. The Illinois legislatures. They are afraid to “buck” the leadership to pass bills to fix the Illinois situation. No common sense.

3. The top leadership will not make the tough (right) decisions. No common sense.

Based on the above, I conclude that Illinois will be bankrupt soon!

Edward L. Johnson

Peoria