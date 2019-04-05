Mid-evening in early April is a fine time to catch four open star clusters with the naked eye, among the largest and closest star clusters to our solar system. At around 9 p.m., Coma Berenices is about half way up in the east; the Beehive Cluster is high in the south and about half way up in the west and are the Hyades and the Pleiades.

As noted in the last column, the red planet Mars is currently positioned smack dab between the Hyades and the Pleiades.

While all of these star clusters are visible with eyes alone if the sky is dark, binoculars offer a much more spectacular view.

Star clusters are groups of stars that are gravitationally bound, traveling the galaxy together. Their stars are believed to have formed in the same cosmic cloud (nebula). There are two sorts of star clusters. Open star clusters generally have less than a hundred members and are often relatively young as stars go. They are very numerous throughout the billions of stars making up the spiral arms of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Globular clusters may contain hundreds if thousands of stars, packaged much closer together than an open cluster. The globulars are much older and are scattered like a halo around the Milky Way’s central hub.

Coma Berenices is the name of a small constellation between Bootes and Leo; the star cluster makes up the major part of the constellation and is referred to as the Coma Star Cluster or Melotte 111. If you have a fairly dark sky, you may be able to make out cluster’s crude, triangular outline. The cluster spans about five degrees (in comparison, the Moon appears about a half degree wide). The stars are quite dim (only as bright as + 5th magnitude).

Interestingly, in the distant background is a vast cluster of galaxies, some them visible with a small to medium-sized telescope. The star cluster is about 288 lights years from the Sun; these galaxies begin at around 230 MILLION light years away.

The Beehive Star Cluster, also listed as M44, is within the constellation Cancer the Crab. Under dark skies it appears to unaided eyes as a dim, hazy patch, a degree and a half across. See it burst into stars when you train binoculars on it. The Beehive is estimated to be between 520 and 610 light years from us.

The stars of the Hyades trace a rough capital "V" and stands upright when seen in the western sky. The bright reddish star Aldebaran, at one end, is much nearer and not part of the cluster.

The Hyades are easy to see, a mere 151 light years away.

Most famous of these, however, is the Pleiades, to the right of the Hyades. The main stars of the Pleiades are fairly bright and the cluster is compact. It appears like a very small dipper. Also known as the Seven Sisters, about five or six are all most people can detect with eyes alone. The Pleiades are 444 light years away.

Both the Hyades and Pleiades are part of the constellation Taurus the Bull.

Many more star clusters are in easy reach of a small telescope. Your local library may have a constellation guide book with information on where and how to look.

Look for the crescent Moon this week leading up to First Quarter on Friday, April 12.

Keep looking up!

-- Peter Becker is Managing Editor at The News Eagle in Hawley, PA. Notes are welcome at news@neagle.com. Please mention in what newspaper or web site you read this column.