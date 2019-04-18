What has gone on recently with the Bradley Braves basketball team and its hometown media just makes no sense.

Remember BU coaches and administration, people who belittle and demean you, criticize and insult you, pick you apart and judge you, are the most negative and toxic people alive. Then, when you stand up for yourself and fight back, they tell others that you are the toxic one. They act insulted and say this because they can't stand it when you no longer allow them to run all over you, and treat you like trash. They can't admit their own horrible behavior, so they try to make it look like you're the bad guy.

In Peoria and around this great country of ours, media often think they can slander you and get away with it under the protection of our First Amendment. Media should realize what goes around comes around.

I want to thank Coach Brian Wardle and Athletic Director Chris Reynolds for their commitment to the students and athletes of Bradley University. Too bad these two guys didn't have more support from the Journal Star, their own administration and some others in the Peoria community.

Terry Knapp

Peoria