I heard a report on deficient infrastructure the other day – a big problem, polls show – which did not use the word “crumbling.”

“Something is radically wrong,” I said to myself. “This reporter has used the correct mandatory word for old, deficient bridges, roads, sewers and water lines – infrastructure – but he or she (I don’t remember which, and you can get in trouble for pointing it out anyway, these days) did not use the mandatory word CRUMBLING.

Something is rotten in Denmark, I thought.

The one thing all deficient infrastructure has in common, I think we can all agree, is that it is crumbling, and we must all pony up more trillions of tax dollars to make our infrastructure not crumble. You might think that our elected officials have had enough tax dollars over the years to maintain our infrastructure, making it not crumble, but that would make you some kind of tax nut, and trust me, nobody wants to be THAT.

(I’m so old that I can remember, way back in the 1970s, when the word infrastructure was the new girl in town, the hot new word that with-it types – we call them “woke” today – all wanted to work into a conversation so they could sound smart. Before then, it’s hard to believe, we called bridges, roads, sewers and water lines, well, bridges, roads, sewers and water lines. Imagine that. But, they still crumbled.)

One might ask our elected officials, “Why didn’t you use some of our tax dollars to maintain our infrastructure, instead of allowing it to crumble?” But they would quickly assume that you’re some kind of crank who watches Fox News, and you’re certainly not “woke.”

See how that works? Pay attention.

It must have been some editor’s day off when the word crumbling was not used in the story about deficient infrastructure, and that’s how the mistake was made. Editors tend to be described as irascible - it goes all the way back to Perry White of “Superman” fame - and grievous errors like leaving crumbling out of an infrastructure story only make them more irascible. (“Don’t call me Chief!” Perry White used to yell at cub reporter Jimmy Olson. Remember?)

(Back when I was an editor, I surely had my share of irascible moments.)

So anyway, leaving crumbling out of an infrastructure story is almost as bad as writing about that time when Bill Clinton met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch in an airplane in Arizona, and leaving out the word tarmac. No, no, no. Every story about that meeting – in which Old Bill said they just talked about their grand kids, not whether or not his wife would be charged with deep sixing thousands of emails – must call it the tarmac meeting.

Why the surface of the airport apron is so important is a mystery to me, but as a consumer of news, I have been trained to expect that airport meeting to be called the tarmac meeting.

When the president’s son met with some Russian person who was up to no good, for instance, the floor covering in the room in which they met is never mentioned. It was not recorded for history as the “shag rug meeting,” or the “berber carpet meeting,” which distinguishes it from the famous tarmac meeting. No, meetings in the Trump administration – uniformly described as involving skulduggery, until, that is, the Mueller Report was released (NEVERMIND!) - tend to be reported as “Trump Tower meetings.”

Reporters have to keep up with this stuff. As consumers of news, persons such as myself, expect nothing less.

We can expect to see a lot less of the word collusion in coming months, thanks to the aforementioned Mueller, which is a big change, since collusion has been flying high for a couple years now. Look for obstruction to be the hot new word for however long guys like Adam Schiff want to beat the perhaps not dead yet horse. (A long time.)

We have to keep up with the lingo – more popularly described as dialog, which we always need more of – if we hope to remain “woke.”

And we all want to be woke.

Contact Dave Simpson at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.