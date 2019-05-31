Don’t look now, but the Fountain of Youth Crowd in Washington is getting cranky.

I’ve written about this before. While most normal people are settling into retirement at around 65, enjoying our senior cups of coffee at McDonalds, our leaders in Washington are just beginning to reach their stride in “public service.”

At 65 they’re nowhere close to giving up their noble service – Congressional gridlock, backstabbing partisanship, regal lifestyle, doing whatever it takes to get re-elected, piling on more crippling debt. No, at the normal retirement age, they’re just getting good at this business of servicing us.

The world is still their oyster. And Washington – surrounded by the five richest counties in America – is the place they want to be. Where it’s at. The Center of the Universe.

In perpetuity.

Like them.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, age 79, said last week that she is “praying for” Donald Trump, age 72, and she hopes his family will hold an “intervention” to address his behavior. People hold interventions for those who have lost touch with reality, and Pelosi has been shaking her head in disbelief at Trump since he was elected.

She sees him like the crazy uncle who listens to talk radio all day, and brings up touchy topics at Thanksgiving dinner, when everyone else is walking on egg shells, trying to avoid a big fight.

Trump, on the other hand, has never seen a fight he wasn’t willing to wade into, and says he has been “watching” Pelosi “for a long time now... and she’s not the same person. She’s lost it.” With typical Trump understatement, he calls her “Crazy Nancy.”

Now, Donald Trump is almost five years older than I am, at a time when I figure I’m nowhere near as sharp as I was in my 50s. And I’m 11 years younger than Pelosi.

And yet these two never slow down. What secret elixir have they discovered that keeps them going long after the rest of us have resigned ourselves to larger waistlines, a glass of prune juice in the morning, and worn out knees and rotator cuffs?

What do they know that we don’t know? Is their health care that much better?

These Washington birds have somehow found a way to skip the entire throw away your ties, join AARP, and buy a Winnebago stage of life.

And frankly, I kind of enjoy them getting crabby with each other. And I’m not buying this eternal youth bit that they work so hard to perpetuate.

I’m betting that both of them walk into a room now and then and forget what it is they went there to get. I’ll bet they interrupt their spouses because they’re afraid that if they don’t, they’ll forget what it is they wanted to say. And I’ll bet they both think those recliners that lift your caboose when you want to get up aren’t such a bad idea after all.

Just like the rest of us.

At 68, I know a thing or two about getting old, and repeating yourself. And repeating yourself. I’m “woke” to getting old. I can no longer rattle off the nine members of the Supreme Court without getting stuck on one or two (The liberals trip me up.) And I’m not nearly as good at backing up my pickup as I used to be. (A tip: Don’t get behind me.)

And yet, Senator Diane Feinstein, age 85, was recently re-elected to a term that will end when she’s 90. NINE ZERO! Her Republican counterpart on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, is just three months younger.

Left to their own devices, these geezers won’t retire until they’re featured on a Smucker’s ad on the Today Show.

(The good news: A youth movement may be underway among the Democratic candidates for president. Suddenly Bernie Sanders, age 77, has dropped significantly behind Joe Biden.)

(Biden’s much younger: 76.)

The Wife (who is 24 days older than I am) and I watch each other closely to make sure we aren’t losing our marbles as we age. She catches me being a marble or two short on a pretty regular basis.

Who keeps an eye out for lost marbles in Washington?

Contact Dave Simpson at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.