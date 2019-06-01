The May 28 Journal Star article “Voters will decide on flat tax” quoted Governor Pritzker: “It’s about fairness and change and reform.”

I would be extremely happy if the governor’s enthusiasm about fairness and change and reform went a bit further to include two additional constitutional amendments to implement fair maps (if his fair tax is a good thing, fair maps should be too) and term limits.

The state can tax everyone and everything to the max and we still will not fix the root causes of the problems in Illinois: “rigged” elections due to gerrymandered maps and career politicians with almost guaranteed reelection due to the maps they have drawn.

The governor and the Democrat majority in the Legislature moved with uncharacteristic speed to get the fair tax amendment on the ballot so we know that gridlock is not always a problem in Springfield. How about the same effort to get us constitutional amendment proposals on fair maps and term limits? Illinois voters deserve to vote on all three constitutional amendment proposals in November 2020.

Mike Dirst, East Peoria