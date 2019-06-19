The Illinois General Assembly has passed legislation to legalize adult use of cannabis, and Governor JB Pritzker is poised to sign it.

The move is a welcome change as the War on Drugs continues to be a massive failure.

Prohibition of cannabis has failed to affect the supply, demand or use of the drug significantly, and it has been enforced in a woeful racially discriminatory manner. Black and brown people have been given felony records, received probation, and been incarcerated at substantially higher rates when compared to self-reported drug use by Caucasians. This has crippled the earning power of Black and brown communities, damaged families, and encroached on freedom.

Peoria’s own State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth was a champion of this bill, ensuring that, along with legalizing cannabis itself, the legislation included requirements for minority participation in the billion-dollar industry and expungement of criminal records. However, this was not the only remarkable addition to the bill that she supported.

She knew, like many others, that at the same time the state has been fighting a failed War on Drugs, communities across the state, from Peoria to Springfield and from East St. Louis to Chicago, were dealing with unacceptable levels of both violent crime and purposeful disinvestment.

It is clear; we can’t expect police and prisons alone to end a public health crisis of substance abuse and gun violence. These problems require the delivery of mental health services, youth mentoring, jobs, and other comprehensive community investments.

Rep. Gordon-Booth understood that simply legalizing possession of cannabis would not be enough, and she insisted the legislation include a new program — Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) — with grants to help communities plagued by disinvestment and violence.

After enforcement and administrative costs are paid, the bill earmarks 25 percent of the remaining cannabis tax revenues to violence reduction, community health initiatives and continued rehabilitation of people leaving prison and returning to these communities, which could include Peoria. The investment in these types of programs was the key to reducing violence in cities like New York and Los Angeles.

As the cannabis bill was being debated and amended, issues were tacked on and fell off the giant bill. During this process, some legislators directly questioned the amount of money that would go back into the communities that served as the battlefield for the War on Drugs through R3. Others didn’t want R3 to become law in any form. Both groups seem to be content to ignore decades of harm or were unwilling to do much about it.

Gordon-Booth, who served as one of the leads for the Black Caucus on the cannabis bill, made it clear to all challengers that any cannabis bill would have to acknowledge that violence has become a public health crisis requiring a concerted effort to rebuild communities with high rates of violence and make them healthy again.

Without that stand, funding for R3 could have been slashed significantly, if not removed altogether.

Soon, attention will turn to implementation of the R3 program, which seeks to strengthen community-level organizations, target highest-need communities, coordinate state services to those communities, and measure and report progress to the public.

While this program alone will not reverse decades of disinvestment decisions, and more work will be needed to get us where we need to go, if successful, R3 will move us forward by creating jobs and bringing housing, employment training, child care, health care, and other services to those neighborhoods.

Sharone R. Mitchell Jr. is Deputy Director of the Illinois Justice Project (www.iljp.org), an Illinois non-profit organization promoting policies to make communities safer and reduce recidivism among youths and adults.