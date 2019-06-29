Whether commemorating a loss or celebrating something new: please, please, please don't do a balloon release. The litter alone is a blight on the environment, but it's also deadly to all kinds of wildlife that eat the discarded latex or Mylar pieces.

They are also a tragic waste of helium. The scarcity of this gas is becoming a serious problem for medicine and industry, and it is so wasteful to merely shoot it into the sky. Even if you don't plan on releasing them outdoors, please avoid using helium balloons.

David Ellerie, Morton