After being approved by the Illinois Legislature and signed by the governor, next year specialty shops throughout the state will open to legally sell recreational marijuana. But not in the village of Morton.

Morton Village Board members voted unanimously last week to ban recreational marijuana growers, cultivation centers and dispensing, processing and transporting facilities that could have set up shop in Morton after the passage of a law legalizing recreational marijuana within Illinois.

“This is the tip of the spear,” village attorney Pat McGrath told village board members. “I’ll be bringing more ordinances to you before Jan. 1, 2020, that deal with other issues caused by the state law, like public possession of marijuana.”

The Illinois law legalizing the use of recreational marijuana allows ordinances to ban related businesses and create zoning restrictions for cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations and dispensaries. Marijuana consumption may also be regulated by local governments.

Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents can purchase and possess up to one ounce of recreational marijuana at a time. The law will allow recreational marijuana purchases by adults age 21 and older at approved dispensaries.

The legal sale of recreational marijuana is expected to generate $58 million in revenue for Illinois in 2020 and $500 million annually within five years. Illinois has 55 medical marijuana dispensaries, none in Morton. These dispensaries are expected to get the first chance at licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries, but more such sales locations will begin to pop up around the state.

The recreational marijuana ban was Mayor Jeff Kaufman’s idea. “These businesses are not something Morton residents want,” Kaufman said. It’s the right decision if supported by his constituents, which it apparently is.

Just like they did by rejecting state-approved video gambling in 2009 and again in 2013, Morton leaders made a decision to execute local control based on community values.

It’s a choice the Legislature doesn’t always allow communities to make when it imposes sweeping changes. It’s appropriate the Legislature did in both those cases, because each issue remains divisive.

But by banning video gambling and recreational marijuana businesses, Morton also won’t benefit from the local taxes and fees the businesses generate. Other towns have seen budgetary boosts from video gambling and are also expected to from marijuana sales.

And if Morton citizens see things differently than the village board? Candidates can step forward at the next election and persuade voters to do things differently. That’s what makes democracy great.