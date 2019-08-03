Last February, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to talk with legislators about the Land and Water Conservation Fund, one of our country’s most important conservation programs. Thanks to advocates who support parks, outdoor recreation, and land conservation, a bill to permanently reauthorize the LWCF was signed into law earlier this year, ensuring that it will never expire. This is great news for anyone who has ever enjoyed the grandeur of Starved Rock State Park, or the prairie, canyon, and waterfalls of Rocky Glen Park right here in Peoria. LWCF has also benefited both Chautauqua and Emiquon National Wildlife Refuges, two of the best birding spots in the area.

Despite the long list of successes, in its 50 year history, LWCF has only twice received the full funding of $900 million written into law, usually receiving less than half that amount. However, a new bill in Congress would guarantee full funding so that more projects can get done at the local, state, and federal level, creating jobs, tourism, and resilient communities around Peoria and across the state.

I want to thank the 140-plus members of Congress from both parties for their support of the LWCF Permanent Funding Act because it is important for the protection and conservation of our natural heritage so that we can enjoy it today and long into the future. I encourage the rest of our delegation to support this program and the benefits it brings to our economy and quality of life here in Illinois.

Meghan Bohn, Peoria