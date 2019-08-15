A try at bipartisanship at a Governor’s Day lunch at the State Fair didn’t quite have that multi-party look Wednesday, and a breakdown in communication is at least part of the problem.

Traditionally, the two political days at the State Fair are reserved for parties to enthuse the base with the message. Certainly, on Wednesday, when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at the Crowne Plaza to the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch, it fit that script. And Thursday was GOP Day at the fair.

But freshman Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker framed the picnic he hosted (and paid for personally) at the Director’s Lawn at the State Fair as a bipartisan event, and said he invited all lawmakers, including Republicans.

Well, House GOP Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said he never got an invitation, and Eleni Demertzis, his spokeswoman, said some others in the caucus she checked with didn’t receive invitations either.

Jordan Abudayyeh, spokeswoman for Pritzker, said invitations went out to all legislative district offices on July 22 and a follow-up was sent last week.

One GOP lawmaker who did receive the invitation was Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Butler said. “Honestly, when I first saw it, I thought they made a mistake. These are traditionally partisan days.”

If the governor really wants to change the culture of the day, Butler said, the governor’s office “should have done a much better job explaining it,” possibly contacting GOP leaders to get them on board. Butler opted not to go.

At the fair, Pritzker said he wanted to make the event bipartisan because, “It’s important to me that we all work together."

He said: "We have too many challenges in the state for us to be divided and working against each other.”

All six state constitutional officers, including Pritzker, spoke at the Fair event. But that still didn’t make it seem bipartisan — as all six are Democrats.

Durkin said had he received the invitation, he probably would have attended.

“I’m open to doing more things in a collaborative manner,” Durkin said. “There was a time back in the ’90s in which a lot of members would socialize on a regular basis. We just don’t do that anymore. … I think it’s important to send the message to the people in Illinois that we’re not at each other’s throats all the time. ... We’re coming off a session that I feel that we did some good things together. And there’s nothing wrong with us appearing at a state event and to break bread and shake hands.”

