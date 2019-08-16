Regarding “Worried about gun violence? Be sure to vote” printed in the Aug. 11, 2019, PJStar, the unnamed author seems to infer that if we elect the right people we can fix our gun violence problem. The reality is that our country is very much divided regarding what’s causing our gun violence epidemic, and it’s difficult to believe that different representatives could or would do a better job of fixing a problem that has plagued our nation and frustrate our current representatives for the last several years.

Many in our country believe that we just need more gun control. Illinois is a state with some of the most rigorous gun control laws in our country. Since the late 1960s, a Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card has been required to legally purchase, possess, and/or use a firearm and ammunition in Illinois. FOID cards are issued by the Illinois State Police, but only after an applicant has passed a thorough background check. In addition to the application background check, Illinois State Police run a background check on every FOID cardholder every 24 hours, that’s 365 background checks a year for a legal gun owner. In addition to the FOID card law, Illinois has many other gun control laws in place, including a red flag law. This might cause folks to believe that Illinois is one of the safer places to live to avoid gun violence, but that’s not the case.

Illinois is a state with some of the highest gun violence numbers in our country. Gun violence runs rampant in Chicago, but the antigun crowd and the media tend to ignore Chicago’s daily shootings that are harming and killing people. How can this be considering the myriad of gun control laws that Illinois’ lawmakers have enacted? The left leaning news media and politicians seldom mention the gun violence that’s harming and killing many folks each year in Illinois’ largest city. And, those who live in the Peoria area see or hear almost daily reports of local shootings that harm and sometimes kill. Those who are harming and killing each other daily with guns in Illinois are not people who obey Illinois’ gun laws. Few if any of them are FOID card holders, and most are using guns that were obtained illegally. Electing more gun control advocates will do little if anything to fix this primary driver of Illinois’ gun violence problem.

Might it be that the mass shootings the media and our representatives like to talk about are those that harm a lot of white people? Could this be why these tragedies are getting so much national press and generating so much national political rhetoric? The bulk of Illinois’ gun violence is the product of black on black clashes, and most of those harmed and killed by gun violence in Illinois are blacks. Granted, the number killed in each of Illinois’ shooting incidents is not as large as those killed in some mass shootings, but the total number killed each year is significant. The Aug. 8, 2019, Chicago Tribune reports that 306 people have been killed so far this year in Chicago, including just last weekend when seven people were killed and 46 injured by gun violence; those are big numbers.

I encourage those who are concerned about gun violence to study the subject in depth. If you do, I believe you will see that we don’t need representatives who will legislate more gun control, but rather we need more representatives who will legislate ways to control people who have demonstrated a propensity toward violence. We need more representatives who will legislate appropriate penalties for those convicted of perpetrating gun violence. We need representatives who will legislate to put an end revolving door policies that pass known violent people through the system repeatedly. We need representatives who understand that if guns are not an option, those bent on harming others will find another way such as knives, baseball bats, vehicles, bombs, and all of the other things that can be used to harm someone.

Karl Stach is a Caterpillar retiree. He lives in Hanna City.