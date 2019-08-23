When I was growing up in Peoria many years ago, we would play baseball at Glen Oak Park. We were just a rag tag bunch of kids there to have fun. Sometimes other groups of boys were there and we had great baseball games for the fun of it. Once, I remember, our team got ahead and the other team quit abruptly. We considered them “sore losers.” In politics, there have always been shenanigans. Finding ballot boxes in car trunks, etc., has already happened in our lifetime. The Republicans, just turned the other cheek, smiled and attempted to get along with their competitor, never being a “sore loser.”

Now comes President Donald Trump. Trump won the presidential election fair and square. Two plus years later every one of the Democrats continually are crying foul. Another word I could insert here is “double standard” or “hypocrisy.” Trump has proposed a lot of what the Democrats wanted, only now to have them take strong issue against, i.e. immigration, etc. The Democrats have tried everything to harm or destroy our president.

Now they are up to another dangerous trick. Perhaps, the most dangerous threat yet. The Democrats have now told the Supreme Court to do the “right thing” on the gun problem or they will stack the Court. I wish that the Democrats would get over it and work with our president to accomplish great things for our country and not be “sore losers.”

Gary Nordstrom, Morton