Just as an idea to help us members of the one human race move beyond the inappropriate, hurtful, scientifically unsound black-white dichotomy, we could institute a color chart to describe people as regards to flesh tone.

Flesh tone, like eye color, age, hair color, and height and weight will always be an important element of description for the police and the public to use in identifying criminals and finding missing people.

I propose we have a chart like that used for the pain scale that runs from 1 to 10.

At one end of the scale we have the lightest possible human flesh tone, at the other the darkest possible human flesh tone. All flesh tones can be shown on the chart where they fall between the extremes.

This will provide a great deal more precision than "she was black" or "He was white."

The point of this is to eliminate the need to refer to members of the one human race as though there is more than one human race.

For example, the missing person is female age 33, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, sandy brown hair with a flesh tone of about 4 or 5. The perpetrator is male about 30, 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with a flesh tone of about 6 or 7.

It goes without saying that all the people so described are members of the one human race.

It's an idea we humans should all be working together to reinforce.

Robert J. Beaumont, Peoria