There has certainly been a lot of turnover in the Peoria County offices in the past year.

It was gratifying to know that Rachael Parker, who was recently appointed to be a place-holder in the County Clerk’s position, has pledged not to seek election to that office.

I will be supporting Gabe McLeod who has been the acting clerk since the death of Steve Sonnemaker. Gabe has worked in the office with Steve for 12 years, and was instrumental in bringing new efficiencies to that office. He has been creative in designing software in order to better serve the citizens of Peoria County, and in preserving valuable records through technology.

I believe his experience, business background, education and working knowledge of the office make him uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Peoria County.

Sharon Kennedy, West Peoria