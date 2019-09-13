In just about every way imaginable, I should not be here. When I finished high school and entered the University of Maryland, I was a radio, television, film major. I wanted to be a disc jockey. I soon learned about the limited opportunities for this career that would likely have me start in the plains of Iowa — not that there's anything wrong with Iowa.

During my spring semester, I needed to add one more class to my schedule. I had one option: Introduction to Criminal Justice. And that class, or turning point if you will, changed my life.

Laure Brooks, the instructor for the course, made the topic come alive. It was also her passion and dedication to teaching, something that follows with me to this day, that sparked my interest in criminology. Fast-forward to a summer class I had prior to the fall of my senior year. The professor of that juvenile justice course, Ray Paternoster — who would later become my Ph.D. adviser, was a force in and outside the classroom with so much charisma and a gift of oration second only to U2's Bono or sports broadcaster Al Michaels.

Aside from the fact that he lectured in his favorite player's jersey, Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers, and brought his dog Mickey to class, Ray asked me one day if I would assist him in a research project on the death penalty. I said sure.

That project involved me interviewing former death penalty jurors in North Baltimore about aggravating and mitigating factors involved in their decision-making as jurors. The richness of those interviews was eye-opening, and each answer forced me to ask a further question to probe for more details. That is when I learned what science was about: ask a question, answer the question, and then find more questions to answer.

In my senior year, Ray suggested that I consider graduate school. I said, "What's graduate school?" As a child of two Cuban political refugees who came to America in search of a better life as teenagers, there was no graduate school experience in my household. But there was a continual saying: "No one can take your education away from you." So off to graduate school I went.

During graduate school, I had the opportunity to learn from the best criminologists in the world (whom I would one day count as colleagues). There were many turning points throughout that experience as well. My first peer-reviewed publication, my first time presenting at a national conference, my joining a rock band that raised money for minority fellowships. And my first time realizing when I have worked hard, I need to work harder, and when I think I've worked long enough, I need to work even more, because there is someone else always working harder than me. It became clear to me that nothing eclipses hard work.

In fall 1996, I was fortunate to begin my professorial career at Temple University in Philadelphia. Different stops along the way, and I'm now beginning my ninth year here at UT Dallas. Each of those stops was filled with turning points, some of which happened to me, others of which I made happen.

At Temple, I learned that one of the world's most prominent developmental psychologists, Larry Steinberg, was on the faculty and he just received a MacArthur Foundation Research Network grant to study the intersections of adolescent development and juvenile justice. So, I cold-called him, introduced myself, and asked for a meeting.

We met and I talked to him about my work and I learned about his. He invited me to give a presentation at one of the network meetings (read: try out).

At that presentation were some of the world's most famous scholars, legal minds and foundation personnel. I passed that test and became a member of the network, which introduced me to many more people who have become colleagues and friends, but also allowed me to develop as a scholar and be a significant part of a research study on serious adolescent offenders.

The lesson here is twofold: It was serendipity that Larry and I were at Temple at the same time; it was a turning point that I met him and was invited to the network. But it was my agency, hard work and dedication to science that put me where I am today.

How did I get here, physically speaking? Serendipity of course. My friend and colleague Denise Boots invited me (and my wife Nicky, also a noted criminologist) to UT Dallas to give talks to the students and faculty, a common occurrence in academia, and one that you should always say yes to. At the time, we were on the faculty at Florida State University.

We visited with at-that-time Provost Hobson Wildenthal, who said UTD was a place where you could "do something, build something" and "shape the way things occur." He was right. We were comfortable at Florida State University, but too much comfort is not good. The decision to come to UTD was a significant turning point and opened up an entire new line of collaborations, friendships and interactions.

The bottom line of my academic life thus far: First, plan not to plan and allow for serendipity in your life.

Second, science and the thirst for learning brought you here, do not let that thirst be quenched. Seek out further challenges and never be comfortable. When faced with a challenge — and there will be many — don't turn your back. Embrace the challenge and discomfort full force.

Third, do not be afraid to ask the difficult questions and do the hard work.

Lastly, and most importantly, be sincere in your work and in your relationships. The world is full of great scholars and researchers and policymakers, but not all of them are sincere. Make it your mission to be both.

You will make yourself proud by following your moral compass.

Dr. Alex R. Piquero is a professor of criminology and associate dean of graduate programs in the School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas.