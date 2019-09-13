I was struck by the article of Sept. 5 in which Leonard Pitts chided Texas governor Greg Abbott about being tired of the shootings in his state. Of course the random killings are wrong and should be prevented by the application of our laws. However, Pitts remarked that since the governor is a Republican, he could naturally do nothing to prevent or stop them.

I am also tired of the killing, the dying, the senseless slaughter, and the suffering after the fact. But, being a Republican, I can sorrowfully relate to the many children killed through the Democrat supported process of abortion. It would seem that Democrats can do nothing to stop this carnage that counts not in a few dozen scattered killings but rather amounts to thousands (millions since 1973) of innocent victims on a weekly basis. And just like the principle of self defense that the Republicans maintain may not be questioned, the Democrat belief that abortion is good for America ... May. Not. Be. Questioned.

Why, according to them, it could even be beneficial for the child involved in the process! Talk about an example of cognitive dissonance. What could be a better example of this than killing an innocent being and telling people afterward that it was actually good for them?

Certainly the Texan governor is at least partially correct in his belief that "The problem is not guns, it's hearts without God." Might that be a referral to the morality that God represents? Without some kind of moral discipline an angry and disturbed shooter will naturally break the law. They are hard to stop. Even the Democrat party admits that there is a hole in our collective psyche but doesn't seem to know what is missing. So they fill it with words like racism, deplorables, right wing terrorism, white privilege, and other politically correct concepts trying to win us to their side.

Let's hope the Democrat party will one day get past their blindness. This discomfort felt by those who hold conflicting ideas, beliefs, or values at the same time and who may be trying to manipulate the social scene around them to lessen this dissonance, this embarrassment. Leonard Pitts is right about one thing but wrong about the perpetrators.

Patricia Schwerer is a married grandmother of three and a long time pro-life advocate. She lives in Peoria.