John Kelly, at-large Peoria City Council member is a "cry in the wilderness" when it comes to his opposition of recreational marijuana sales in the City of Peoria. I'm sure city council will approve the sale of marijuana and tax it at the highest amount the state will allow. The city is always looking a ways to increase revenue.

As the State of Illinois allows the legal sales of recreational marijuana beginning on Jan. 1, 2020, I'm sure the state is also looking for as much revenue as possible. I've read where the state will tax and license growers of pot and the dispensaries who will deliver the product at retail.

With fee upon fee and tax upon tax of the legal sale of marijuana in Illinois, I join John Kelly in wondering what the cost of that first package of marijuana will be at retail. I'm sure the "street dealers" are hoping that every taxing body in the state will want their share of the marijuana tax windfall they are expecting.

James Hogan, Dunlap