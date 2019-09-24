Amazon last week delivered some amazing news for electric vehicle startup company Rivian, which took over the Mitsubishi plant in Normal.

As part of what Amazon is calling its climate pledge, the company announced it is ordering 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian. The vans will begin delivering packages to customers in 2021, the statement said.

“Amazon plans to have 10,000 of the new electric vehicles on the road as early as 2022 and all 100,000 vehicles on the road by 2030,” it added, “saving 4 million metric tons of carbon per year by 2030.”

For a person living in Springfield, I’ve been interested in the auto plant in Normal, just west of Interstate 55. That’s because I worked for The Pantagraph, Bloomington-Normal’s daily paper, in the 1980s when Mitsubishi and Chrysler joined at the time to build the plant, originally called Diamond-Star Motors. I went to Japan to see a similar Mitsubishi plant. I was at the groundbreaking in Normal. I watched the twin cities grow with the manufacturer. And I lamented that the plant — solely building Mitsubishis in its final years — closed in 2016.

After Rivian purchased the property, I was also taken aback as former Gov. Bruce Raunerrepeatedly made public statements as if the plant were abandoned.

“I can’t give this plant away,” he said at a Chicago forum in spring 2018. “No auto company wants to invest in Illinois because of (House Speaker Michael) Madigan's power, because of regulations and taxes.”

Rauner had visited the Rivian facility after the company purchased the plant in early 2017 — appearing with company founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe — and even though I had written a column pointing out a similar misleading story Rauner told in December 2017 on radio, he wouldn’t admit he was wrong.

Rauner said these things even though the state’s own commerce department provided tax incentives to the new company.

While state Sen. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said there is “plenty of work to be done” on the state’s business climate, and there are still skeptics about the long-term success of Rivian, the Amazon order is “wonderful” and “very encouraging,” and other developments — including emergence of a potential buyer for a downtown Bloomington former State Farm building — add to the positive outlook.

“It’s a big help when you have a budget,” he said. “People can plan.”

And the people of Illinois win, he said, when a company places an order for thousands of vehicles.

“I don’t know what better greeting card you could have for business than Rivian,” he said.

Rivian had earlier announced investments of $700 million from Amazon, $500 million from Ford, and $350 million from Cox Automotive.

Jim Chen, vice president of public policy for Rivian, said the firm has a "very good" working relationship with the state. He also said there are now just more than 130 employees in Normal, and the company projects that number will rise to more than 1,000 when the factory is in full operation.

