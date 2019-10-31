Three Republican U.S. House members, including Darin LaHood from Peoria, got a shout-out from President Donald Trump when he spoke Monday in Chicago to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

After introducing Attorney General Bill Barras “an incredible guy, tough guy, and somebody with a tremendous heart,” Trump said: “We’re also glad to have with us Representatives Rodney Davis, Mike Bost and Darin LaHood. These are warriors. They’re warriors for us, for all of us. They’ve done an incredible job.”

“Rodney Davis is the opposite of a warrior for the folks in the 13th,” Courtney Rice of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement later, “but he is a warrior for the Washington Republican agenda” including “tax breaks for the wealthiest few.”

“Any time anyone calls me a warrior for our first responders and their families, I’m proud of it,” Davis responded in a statement.

LaHood, Davis of Taylorville and Bost of Murphysboro flew back to Washington on Air Force One. LaHood tweeted a picture of he and Trump smiling.

“As a former federal prosecutor, I am grateful to (the president) for his support of the brave police officers who protect our communities," LaHood wrote. "Thanks for the lift back to DC on Air Force One, Mr. President!”

Meanwhile, last week, The Cook Political Report, which views political contests across the country, changed the outlook in the 13th Congressional District, where Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is seeking a rematch against Davis, from “lean Republican” to “Toss Up.”

“Londrigan comes across more crisply and seasoned than she did as a first-time candidate in 2018. She partially blames her narrow loss on unexpectedly long lines to vote at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign she says were caused by a GOP election administrator who has since left office. Driving out a large student vote in this college-heavy district is the key to Londrigan’s chances in 2020.”

Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich noted after the 2018 election that Democrats had a banner year in Champaign County, with help from Trump’s politics and money from Gov. JB Pritzker. Londrigan, for example, got 40,656 votes there — almost twice as many as the 20,451 Davis' Democratic opponent Ann Callis got in 2014. Democrats also elected their first county clerk since 1942 and their first sheriff since 1934.

If Democrats can repeat that kind of showing in 2020 — with Trump on the ballot and unpopular former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner not on the ticket — remains to be seen.

The Cook report noted Democrats are “hammering” Davis on many fronts, including his statement, “I don’t see what the big deal is, frankly,” regarding Trump proposing having the G-7 meeting next year at a Trump resort. The president withdrew the proposal, blaming “hostile media and their Democrat partners” who went “crazy.”

Ashley Phelps, spokeswoman for Davis, said “what Cook clearly didn’t take into consideration was this is a district that wants their government to work,” while House Democratic leadership is “focused on impeachment.”

