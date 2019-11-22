What is becoming of this country and our elected officials?

The Democrats were up in arms when President Bill Clinton faced an impeachment inquiry in his second term. We now have a president who was under attack by Democrats 19 minutes after he was sworn in. Let's jump to today. There is an impeachment inquiry going on in Congress and the Republicans are limited as what witnesses they can call. The one witness they are not allowed to call is the whistleblower. The person most responsible for this impeachment will not be allowed to testify by the Democrats.

Let's go back to the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nominee hearings. The Democrats fell all over themselves to get Christine Ford to tell her story. Some whistleblower she turned out to be. Now ask yourself is question: Are the Democrats afraid the same thing will happen if the whistleblower in the same case is forced to testify?

Rich Brown, Peoria