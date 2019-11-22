When you say the name John Cullerton, some may think of an afternoon in January 2017, when the president of the Illinois Senate sat in the State Journal-Register's editorial board meeting next to then-Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno and said “enough.”

It was 18 months into what would be the historic two-year state budget impasse. Government agencies, social service providers, educational institutions, health care facilities and business vendors — not to mention the vulnerable people they all helped — were suffering as the gridlock only got worse. There was seemingly no hope for a solution.

Until Cullerton and Radogno sat down together and decided to work out what became known as the “grand bargain,” a proposal of 13 interlocking bills that would address the budget and a host of other issues like workers compensation, an overhaul of state pensions and procurement procedures, addressing the unpaid bill backlog, and much more.

Lesser leaders would not have taken that path. They would have dug into their partisan stances and not given an inch, as then-Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan did. But not these two. They led by example, choosing to craft a bipartisan solution in hopes of ending the suffering that permeated Illinois at that time.

“People across this state are making impossible choices because the people at the Capitol haven’t been able to get together to take tough votes,” Cullerton said in February 2017. The fact that the grand bargain fell apart months later — not because of anything Cullerton or Radogno did — was disappointing but it never diminished in our eyes the strength and courage it took for Cullerton, as president of the Senate, to cast aside politics and work with the Republican minority leader to try to do better.

And that’s how we could sum up Cullerton’s time in office — he tried to make Illinois better. Was every piece of legislation he championed or decision he made perfect? Or course not. Could he become fiercely partisan if he felt the cause was worth it? You bet.

But more often than not, Cullerton worked with grace, humor and determination to accomplish what needed to be done. He wasn’t afraid to reach across the political aisle and aim for bipartisan solutions to some of the state’s most pressing issues.

It’s a refreshing stance to witness in this age of hyper-partisan politics, where the letter after a lawmaker’s name all too often dictates how a legislator thinks, acts and votes. Party before people does not benefit the everyday Illinoisans who depend on the Capitol to address the pressing needs of the day.

Cullerton often defied that way of thinking, and it’s among the traits we will miss the most as the Democrat from Chicago, after four decades in the General Assembly, has decided to retire in January.

Within hours of Cullerton dropping this bombshell news as the fall Veto Session wrapped up, names were being thrown around the Statehouse about who would next be Senate president. That list of hopefuls is likely to grow longer in the coming days.

As the various candidates make their cases for why they should be the next to take up the mantel, we encourage them to model themselves after Cullerton. Illinoisans need people who can be a leader not just for their party, but for the whole state. Serious issues remain to be addressed in Illinois, including the underfunded pension liability, teacher shortfalls, economic development, taxes and a host of other problems that only get worse the longer lawmakers wait to tackle them.

The next leader should pledge to continue to be like Cullerton, in that she or he can see the beauty and benefit of compromise with those with different political ideologies, and who will know when to dig in and when to sit down to hash out a deal on a given issue. Best of luck to Cullerton as he starts a new chapter in his life, and thank you for often being the adult in the room.