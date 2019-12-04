Republican senators met with President Donald Trump to strategize how they would spend two weeks and find Trump innocent.

Well, let’s make it really hard for them to try. You have a strong case on the Ukraine issue, but you also have a treasure trove of other issues you need to include. For one, the emoluments clause has been violated. For another, Trump has sought to enrich himself: by redirecting refueling flights to favor his golf course; by getting Vice President Michael Pence to drive two hours so he can stay at his course; by hosting President Xi at Mar-A-Lago; you get the picture.

You also have Robert Mueller’s findings: there are 10 counts of obstruction of justice to present; there is also the evidence of 140 contacts with Russians to highlight.

Trump’s efforts to thwart impeachment proceedings definitely count for additional obstruction, and don’t forget his intimidating of witnesses.

Then there is the campaign finance violations surrounding his hush money payments to women.

You could also include his Trump University and Trump Foundation crimes.

I truly believe when the voters are confronted with all this malfeasance, they will agree it is time he is convicted.

Lee Knohl, Evanston