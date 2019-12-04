Donald Trump has shown over and over again he is willing to compromise what ever moral values he has to better himself over the needs and aspirations of the nation he has sworn to protect. The question is: are we willing to do the same thing?

Are we willing to stoop to his level to further our needs and wants? Is the ban on abortion, the need for more jobs and economic stability, the unwillingness to give in on the ban of weapons of mass destruction and murder, the need to deport people, etc., so against our values that we are willing to set aside our moral beliefs and values? Are we willing to stoop to his level?

We are supposed to set an example for our children, we are supposed to elect representatives who represent our values not his, and we are supposed to be good citizens and moral people. What are our values?

Bob Murphy, Mossville