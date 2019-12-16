George Washington said he expected this republic to last only 20 years. It has taken over 200 years for a president to emulate a Russian dictator or a brutal North Korean despot.

We have Republicans in Congress who don't like to hear the word "impeach." The president has not only committed constitutionally impeachable acts, but he has alienated leaders around the world by his conduct.

The Republicans seem to be afraid of losing their seats because the president is known to ridicule and stump against any person who has the guts to disagree with him.

Right on, Republicans. Destroy the country to which you all have sworn, under oath, to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

Elaine Dentino, Peoria