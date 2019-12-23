For Illinois, a state facing enormous challenges, a long list of resolutions could be offered for the New Year. However, no issue deserves more careful attention than the desperate need for ethics reform.

In 2019, we learned of incredible impropriety, including allegations of bribes for votes, which have prompted FBI raids and wiretaps into the conduct of Illinois elected officials. It is no wonder Illinois ranks as one of the most corrupt states in America.

As a result, ethics reforms should take a spotlight to ensure Illinois is doing everything within its power to erase the stain of unethical behavior. There is much low-hanging fruit, such as stiffening penalties on lobbyist registration lapses, requiring legislators disclose additional private income sources, barring ethically dogged sweepstakes gaming machines and preventing legislators from paid lobbying for other governmental units.

All these reforms, and more, should be passed and brought into state law during the spring 2020 legislative session. Delivering state government services ethically should not be a partisan issue. I am happy to join reform-minded Democrats and Republicans in supporting common-sense reforms to root out corruption.

Our state is suffering record population loss and economic stagnation. The people of Illinois deserve an ethical and responsible state government. Let’s look back at 2020 as the year Illinois leaders finally stepped up to face the urgent need for change.

State Rep. Ryan Spain of the 73rd District, which covers portions of Peoria, Woodford, Marshall, Stark, LaSalle and Bureau counties.

