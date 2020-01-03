It's a fact that the history of man can only be traced back 6,000 years and starts primarily with the empires of Egypt, Assyria, Babylonia, Persia, Greece and Romans. Astrophysicist and anthropologist have tried to explain what has happened in the last few billion years since the supposed big bang that could tell us just how you and me have come to be.

Their is only one Book that traces the genealogy of mankind back 6,000 years to a guy named Adam and starts with the words " In the beginning God ... " and later in the Book, "In the beginning was the Word ... ". Only mankind can speak words that can communicate wisdom, understanding, love, good or evil, hate, malice and can criticize, condemn and complain in 350 plus languages all of which can be explained by the scientific principal of cause and effect.

In the finite realm of man words require three components, (1) words formulated in the mind (2) physical animated expressions of the mouth, tongue and vocal cords, (3) air exhaled over the vocal cords. All three of these components must operate in unison via the brain at warp speed and like a quantum computer.

The human brain is the most complex structure in the universe and has the God-given power to communicate with other powers outside our physical universe. "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12, believe it or not). Note: www.icr: The Human Brain is "Beyond Belief," an easy-to-read comprehensive article.

Al Matheny, Peoria