The founding fathers of our Constitution were so intelligent and had so much foresight. James Madison, the primary drafter of the Constitution, summed it up perfectly: "We have staked the future of all our political institutions upon the capacity of each and all of us to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments."

Yes, one of the functions of the Constitution persevered in the 2016 presidential election. The electoral college ensured the entire United States, not a few heavily populated states, was represented resulting in the election of Donald Trump as president. The intent of the Constitution once again resulted in the acquittal of President Trump regarding the recent impeachment process.

Yes, the system worked exactly as our forefathers planned. The ideas for the impeachment were gathered and resulted in the House of Representatives voting to impeach the president. After the process was completed in the House of Representatives it moved on to the Senate as again planned by our forefathers. The Senate did its job of completing a trial and found the president not guilty. Yes, to democrats, republicans, and any other party, the U.S. Constitution is working just fine.

Gene Vaughan, Elmwood