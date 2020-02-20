In response to the Letter to the Editor by Patricia Poole printed on Feb.12.

I loved your poem, Patricia Poole

The words you used were very cool.

The Rule of Law is being eroded away

The voice of dissent no longer has say.

Chronic lies and bullying trump what is real

Truth, integrity, compassion — no longer a big deal.

Elected leaders are afraid to speak up, and huddle behind their fears

This happened in 1930s Germany, too, during those horrendous years

We must have courage to voice what is so, to fight for what’s right

No matter your party, confront this president’s actions — find the light.

Look yourself in the mirror — what will your eyes tell you?

Did I speak up? Or was I silent? What did I do?

If Anne Frank and her family came knocking at my door, would I stand tall?

Would I cower? Or would I honor human goodness for one, for all?

A November lifeline I offer to you — beseech you, choose country over party — do the right thing.

The future of our grandchildren, their grandchildren — the Rule of Law, of what anthem will they sing?

Donna Lamb, Henry