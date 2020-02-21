This is an open letter to Presidents Bush and Obama:



I am just a normal guy in the middle of the country. I have enormous respect for both of you. I remember the 16 years you both were in the White House. Those were years that no matter what happened, I knew I had a president who was doing his best for our country. I also knew we were blessed to have two very wonderful First Ladies as well. I didn’t always agree with you, but I was proud that both of you were my president. Thank you.



Now we are in a true time of crisis that rises above partisan politics. We have a very dangerous man as our president who is slowly destroying our democracy and leading us into a monarchy and authoritarianism. He wants to be like the dictators and thugs he admires around the world. He is not mentally, spiritually or intellectually fit to hold this office, and now that he has been acquitted by the Senate, he will unleash his anger by doubling down on his out-of-control behavior. He is a racist, white supremacist, homophobe, sexist and a very small person indeed. We have video of him bragging about sexual assault. It is obvious he cares only about himself and maintaining his power, this is not what the United States of America stands for and I think you agree and know it.



So, I am writing to you today to ask you to step up and say something. Break the long tradition of past presidents being silent. Our country needs both of you right now more than ever. It would be so powerful to everyone if they saw you two come together and make a joint statement of condemnation against Donald Trump and his actions. I don’t think this would be an overreaction at all. You would be considered heroes for doing it. You really already are heroes in my book, but this would put you over the top.



I am not writing this letter with any partisan politics in mind, that’s why it would be so powerful if you made a statement together. Please help us protect the country we all love. I know both of you love this country as well. Something has to give. Someone or some people have to stand up and stop this take over by Donald Trump of all that we value and have cherished.

Please Mr. Presidents, help us, please.



Ben Mueller, Peoria.