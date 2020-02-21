There’s a lot of political hot air and insincere rhetoric floating around Springfield about a proposal filed in the General Assembly this week that would allow voters to consign legislative gerrymandering to the ash heap of Illinois history.

But truer words were never spoken when Madeleine Doubek, executive director of Change Illinois, warned of the negative consequences of a failure to put this measure on the November 2020 ballot.

“The time for an end to gerrymandering is now so that we’re not saddled with another 10 years of maps that stifle competition and suppress voters’ choices,” Doubek said.

That, of course, is just what Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, and, most probably, new Senate President Don Harmon are counting on — being able to draw new state legislative district maps that “stifle competition and suppress voters’ choices” through 2032.

That’s why legislators now stand at a fork in the road. One way — preservation of the current gerrymandering process — leads to more of the same — non-competitive House and Senate elections where the winners have been pre-determined. The other offers voters the prospect of more competitive elections that feature greater choice and a potential modification of the permanent political control that feeds elected officials’ self-interests.

To qualify for the ballot, the proposed constitutional amendment — HJRCA 41 — must receive the support of three-fifths of both the House and Senate. To become part of the Illinois Constitution, the measure would have to be approved by three-fifths of voters.

If it should happen to be put to a vote, the measure is expected to pass. Public opinion polls show overwhelming support for the idea of stripping incumbent legislators of the power to draw their own districts — in effect, picking their own voters.

But the bigger question is whether either Madigan or Harmon would ever let the measure be put to a vote in the legislative bodies they control.

Further complicating the matter is that Gov. JB Pritzker has all but abandoned his support for the amendment. He claimed to back the measure when he ran for election in 2018. But he said recently he’ll review whatever maps Madigan sends him and decide whether he approves.

The amendment proposed by a coalition of Democrats and Republicans would put an end to that type of political influence.

It would require 17 members of an independent commission appointed by the state Supreme Court to draw legislative boundaries for members of the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the state House and Senate. The panel would be barred from basing their mapping decisions on partisan factors.

Democratic state Sen. Melinda Bush said it’s necessary the measure become law because “gerrymandering is ruining our democracy.”

Gerrymandering refers to the ancient practice of drawing legislative maps in a way that gives members of the map-drawers’ party a distinctive political advantage.

As a consequence of gerrymandering in 2011, Democrats currently enjoy super-majorities in both the House and Senate.

The next round of map-drawing is scheduled for 2021 following the 2020 Census. The process is supposed to ensure that House and Senate districts are roughly equal in population, but it has historically lent itself to exploitation by self-interested legislators.

The practice is not just an issue in Illinois, but all across the nation. A number of states have revised their redistricting processes in a way that bars the relentless partisanship featured in Illinois.

While proponents of the measure face an uphill battle, their goal is to place enough pressure on fellow legislators that they will, in turn, pressure Madigan and Harmon to allow the measures to be put to a vote in the House and Senate.

It’s hard to imagine Madigan ever yielding on the issue in a sincere way. Indeed, an undetermined number of legislators who have publicly embraced reform are counting on either Madigan or Harmon to kill it behind the scenes.

That’s the way politics is played in Illinois. The state is not only relentlessly corrupt, but its leaders are also devious and cynical. Nonetheless, a bipartisan group has launched an effort to enact a meaningful and structural change in the way business is done.

If they don’t win on this measure, the people of Illinois will lose.

— The (Champaign) News-Gazette