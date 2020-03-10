As the Trump administration continues to provide no action on climate change, states are taking the leadership position. A recent study by UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation found fives states as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have already adopted 100% clean energy transition laws. Even more states are crafting legislation, including Illinois. With this responsibility in mind, it’s important lawmakers work to craft bills that are thoughtful, focused and achievable.

Illinois legislators are discussing the landmark Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA), which will help catapult the state even further as a leader in climate action. CEJA appears to ring all the right bells. It has a strong focus on renewables, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy efficiency measures. The bill also includes important job pipelines to build the next generation workforce. But this is the moment when we must take a closer look and ask critical questions rather than accept the bill at face value.

For instance, will provisions enacted through CEJA increase electric rates or make electricity less dependable? If so, by how much? Does Illinois have a plan to help those who are already struggling to pay their bills or who require consistent, dependable power especially for medical purposes?

Or another important question: Does CEJA divert money away from renewable energy projects to fund non-renewable energy companies? If so, will that money at least go to responsible companies with proven track records that have earned the public’s trust? If the answer is no, then lawmakers must think long and hard if this is the best use of funds.

Illinois should not provide funds through CEJA to suspect non-renewable energy companies, especially at the expense of renewable energy generation projects.

These are just a few questions that must be answered as CEJA moves forward. States should take the lead on solving our climate crisis but in our collective race to get there first or best or boldly, let’s not forget how much is at stake. There is a path forward to achieving our clean energy goals and it requires asking tough questions so that we can hold lawmakers accountable, put citizens first, and create a transition plan that works.

Lacie Newton is director of the Clean Energy Transition Project, cleanenergytransitionproject.com