Republican voters in the vast 17th Congressional District have to choose a nominee for the seat that's been in Democratic hands since 2013 when U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos took office. Locally, that district covers all or part of Peoria, Tazewell Fulton and Knox counties.

Political newcomer Esther Joy King, a lawyer and entrepreneur who also serves in the JAG Corps of the Army Reserves, is seeking the nomination. So, too, is 2018 GOP nominee Bill Fawell, who has a real estate background.

King brings an interesting biography to the campaign trail — a small businesswoman, raised by missionaries along the Mexican border, experience as an aid worker in Afghanistan. No doubt she's a conservative. She touts bringing an "entrepreneurial mindset" to the position, and says burdensome regulations can hurt small businesses, citing, for instance, what she suggested as the negative effect of cumbersome banking rules on small-town institutions during a recent visit to Fulton County.

Though King's campaign was twice provided a questionnaire — first by postal mail and then by email — they neglected to return it. That's disappointing. A Republican competing in this district has to reach out beyond the members of the base who attend GOP events.

Fawell did return his questionnaire, and is much the same candidate we came to know during his 2018 run for the seat, and a 2014 write-in campaign. He says federal agencies and their rules have too much power over the people. He's pushes term limits and wants an independent audit of the Federal Reserve.

Alas, his penchant for pushing or linking to conspiracy theories — about the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the Sandy Hook school massacre, even about singer Beyonce Knowles and the Illuminati — will forever trump any realistic potential for electability. The 24-point thumping Bustos gave him in 2018 proves the point.

If Republicans want a more credible candidate against Bustos in the fall, they'll cast a vote for Esther Joy King.