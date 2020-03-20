One has to question Judge Kim L. Kelley's motive for writing about the coronavirus. It appears to be a ploy to further divide the American people after the divisiveness of the previous administration where the American people were mocked for wanting to cling to their religion, guns and Bibles and opposing the radical un-American progressive agenda.

Snopes states there has been no cut in funding to the CDC, only a proposed cut for the 2021 budget which hasn't yet been passed by Congress. Kelley failed to mention Trump early on put a travel ban on and used quarantine measures for those coming into America from China. Also, not mentioned is the H1N1 outbreak during the Obama administration 1,000 Americans died before assistance came from the federal government.

It is disturbing anyone would politicize an outbreak of disease, but there are those who wouldn't waste an opportunity to advance the progressive agenda of the radicalized Democratic Party.

Open borders, free healthcare for illegals, full government control over healthcare, job stagnating regulation over business, high taxation on all production and income, and the legalization of destruction of life of full-term babies. This is the progressive agenda.

Kelley has a sharp tongue against Trump's handling of coronavirus. She urges voters to support those who put open borders at the top of their agenda. Open borders to coronavirus, dozens of other diseases of the world, those coming to deplete our resources, and some with criminal intent. This is a twisted line of thought.

Robert Walter, Laura